Make Your Own Island Nation - Official Trailer for 'Rose Island' Film

"To change the world, you've got to risk a little." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an indie Italian film titled Rose Island, from filmmaker Sydney Sibilia (of the I Can Quit Whenever I Want series). This reminds me of the UK film Pirate Radio about the ship broadcasting in international waters, or about the party-on-a-homemade-raft experiment examined in the doc The Raft. An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the Italian coast and declares it a nation, drawing the world's attention. Values are tested when the Italian government declares him an enemy, but to change the world risks must be taken. This has a more light-hearted, comedic tone to it in addition to its let's-take-on-the-Italian-government boldness. Starring Elio Germano as Giorgio Rosa, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Tom Wlaschiha, Luca Zingaretti, François Cluzet, Matilda De Angelis, & Ascanio Balbo. This looks like a good story and a fun film! Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Sydney Sibilia's Rose Island, from Netflix's YouTube:

An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the Italian coast and declares it a nation, drawing the world's attention. Values are tested when the Italian Government declares him an enemy, but to change the world risks must be taken. Rose Island, originally known as L'incredibile Storia Dell'isola Delle Rose in Italian, is directed by Italian writer / filmmaker Sydney Sibilia, director of the I Can Quit Whenever I Want (Smetto quando voglio) trio of films previously, as well as episodes of "Zio Gianni" and a few short films. The screenplay is written by Francesca Manieri and Sydney Sibilia, based on the true story of engineer Giorgio Rosa. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Sibilia's Rose Island streaming worldwide starting on December 9th later this fall. Who wants to watch?