Trailer for 'Making Apes: The Artists Who Changed Film' Documentary

"This has gotta work, or we're all in trouble." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for a movie history documentary called Making Apes: The Artists Who Changed Film, from filmmaker William Conlin. The movie is a fascinating documentary about a group of ambitious makeup artists, telling the story behind the guys who changed everything with Planet of the Apes. 50 years ago, John Chambers and Tom Burman changed the future of cinema with their groundbreaking work on the make-up and costumes for the apes in the seminal sci-fi film. The doc film features appearances by Tom Burman, Guillermo del Toro, John Landis, Rick Baker, Leonard Maltin, and Matt Winston. I really love these docs that go deep into the historic behind-the-scenes moments of Hollywood, specifically the FX industry and how they pulled off major milestones like Apes. Can't wait to watch this. Any and all movie geeks need to watch out for this.

Official trailer for William Conlin's doc Making Apes: The Artists Who Changed Film, from YouTube:

And here's two other different trailers for this Making Apes documentary that we also found on YouTube:

For over a century, make-up artists have dazzled film audiences by creating extraordinary characters and creatures on screen. 50 years ago, a group of ambitious make-up artists led by John Chambers and Tom Burman ushered in a new era of cinema with their groundbreaking work on Planet of the Apes. Featuring interviews with the original make-up team along with artists who were influenced by them, actors who wore the make-up, filmmakers, historians and more, Making Apes tells the emotional and thrilling story of how Hollywood was changed forever. The documentary Making Apes: The Artists Who Changed Film is directed by filmmaker William Conlin, his first feature documentary after working on "The Inn Crowd" and "AnimalZone" TV shows previously. This first premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Conlin's Making Apes: The Artists Who Changed Film direct-to-VOD starting January 28th, 2020 later this month. For more details on this, visit the film's Facebook page. Who wants to watch?