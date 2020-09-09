Malin Akerman & Kat Dennings in Trailer for Comedy 'Friendsgiving'

"That's the whole point of Thanksgiving, Molly - sugar and regret!" Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for a comedy titled Friendsgiving, which is about exactly what it sounds like it's about - a wild Thanksgiving dinner with friends. The film marks the feature directorial debut of actress Nicol Paone. Molly and Abbey, along with their crew of close friends and some acquaintances, host a dysfunctional, comical and chaotic Thanksgiving dinner. Starring Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings, with Aisha Tyler, Chelsea Peretti, Christine Taylor, Jane Seymour, Deon Cole, Wanda Sykes, and Ryan Hansen. This looks like a bunch of friends got together and made a film about getting together - harmless fun and dumb laughs.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicol Paone's Friendsgiving, direct from YouTube:

Abby is looking forward to a laid-back Thanksgiving with her best friend Molly. But the friends’ plans for a quiet turkey dinner go up in smoke when they’re joined by Molly’s new boyfriend and her flamboyant mother. Throw in some party crashers including Molly’s old flame, a wannabe shaman, and a trio of Fairy Gay Mothers, and it’s a recipe for a comically chaotic holiday no one will ever forget—even if they wanted to! Friendsgiving is written and directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Nicol Paone, making her feature directorial debut after also producing the series "The Big Gay Sketch Show". Saban Films will release Paone's Friendsgiving in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 23rd this fall. Anyone interested?