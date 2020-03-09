Mamoudou Athie & Courtney B. Vance in Official Trailer for 'Uncorked'

"My whole life I've been told what my future was gunna look like… But I just want to find my own thing." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a film titled Uncorked, the feature directorial debut of TV writer / producer Prentice Penny ("Insecure"). Talented actor Mamoudou Athie stars as Elijah, who must balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father's expectations that he carry on the family's BBQ joint in Memphis. Also starring Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash, Sasha Compère, Kelly Jenrette, and Matt McGorry. Uncorked is described as "a hilarious and touching drama about a father and son who have to finally learn to listen to one another." This looks damn good! Yes it's yet another story about, as he literally says in the trailer, choosing between your dreams or your family, but there's so much earnestness and heart. And I love Mamoudou Athie, one of my favorite actors on the rise. Looking forward to watching.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Prentice Penny's Uncorked, direct from YouTube:

Fueled by his love for wine, Elijah enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier, an elite designation given only to a handful who are able to pass its notoriously difficult exam. It’s a dream that upends the expectations of his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who insists Elijah take over the popular Memphis barbeque joint that’s been passed down from father to son since its inception. Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting the family business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down. Uncorked is both written and directed by American filmmaker Prentice Penny, making his feature directorial debut after one short film and lots of TV work previously, including "Insecure" and "Upscale with Prentice Penny". Netflix will release Penny's Uncorked streaming exclusively starting March 27th later this month. Who else wants to watch?