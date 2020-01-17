Maren Eggert in German Drama 'I Was at Home, But' Official Trailer

"Leave me alone, please!" The Cinema Guild has unveiled an official US trailer for the acclaimed German indie drama titled I Was at Home, But… (with ellipses officially / translated from Ich War Zuhause, Aber in German). This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and stopped by numerous other prestigious festivals including Hong Kong, Melbourne, San Sebastián, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and Vienna. This complicated family drama set in Berlin "tells the story of Astrid, a forty-something mother of two, struggling to regain her balance in the wake of her husband's death…" Her son disappeared for a week and now that he has returned, he faces trouble at school and his toe requires amputation. As new questions confront Astrid from every angle, even simple activities like buying a bicycle or engaging with a work of art, are fraught with unexpected challenges. Starring Maren Eggert as Astrid, Jakob Lassalle as her son. For cinephiles only.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Angela Schanelec's I Was at Home, But, direct from YouTube:

I Was at Home, But… tells the story of Astrid (Maren Eggert), a forty-something mother of two in Berlin, struggling to regain her balance in the wake of her husband’s death. Her adolescent son Phillip (Jakob Lassalle) disappeared for a week and now that he has returned, he faces disciplinary action at school and his toe requires amputation. As new questions confront Astrid from every angle, even simple activities like buying a bicycle or engaging with a work of art, are fraught with unexpected challenges. I Was at Home, But, also known as Ich War Zuhause, Aber in German, is both written and directed by German actress / filmmaker Angela Schanelec, director of many honored films including Places in Cities, Passing Summer, Marseille, Afternoon, Orly, Bridges of Sarajevo, and The Dreamed Path previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year and won the Best Director award. The Cinema Guild will release I Was at Home, But… in select US theaters starting February 14th, 2020. For more info, visit their official website.