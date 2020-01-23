Margaret Qualley in Olivia Wilde's Short Film 'Wake Up' Official Trailer

"I need to get out of here!" An official trailer has arrived online for a new short film made by actress-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde, director of the hit movie Booksmart. The short is premiering in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival, but is not an official selection in the festival. It's showing simultaneously because why not (it's also "Presented by HP", a corporate sponsor using this short as marketing). Wake Up stars Margaret Qualley (Pussycat from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as a "Jane Doe" who is forced to rediscover her humanity in an increasingly digital world. It's yet another film that's trying to be a cautionary commentary about how everyone is obsessed with their phones and the digital world. Check this out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Olivia Wilde's short film Wake Up, originally debuted by People:

Margaret Qualley plays "Jane Doe", a woman forced to rediscover her humanity in an increasingly digital world. We meet Jane in the hospital before she's seen running around New York, desperately trying to connect with the world. Though she attempts to talk to people, it seems they're too concerned with what's happening on their phones to pay attention to her. Wake Up is directed by American actress / filmmaker Olivia Wilde, director of Booksmart making her second short film after Free Hugs previously. Featuring cinematography by Matthew Libatique. This is premiering in Park City, Utah during Sundance but is not an official selection at the film festival. For more info on the short, visit People. Stay tuned for updates on this.