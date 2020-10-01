Margaret Qualley & Sigourney Weaver in Trailer for 'My Salinger Year'

"Don't get stuck answering the phone, Joanne. You're a poet!" Mongrel Media in Canada has revealed the first Canadian trailer for an indie literary drama titled My Salinger Year, the latest film from Quebecois filmmaker Philippe Falardeau (Monsieur Lazhar, The Good Lie, Chuck). Based on the international best-selling novel, My Salinger Year follows Joanna a young aspiring writer who lands a job at J.D. Salinger's literary agency in New York City. She is assigned the tedious task of responding to the piles of fan mail that Salinger receives (everyone loves Catcher in the Rye, of course). Starring Margaret Qualley as Joanna, Sigourney Weaver as her boss, also joined by Douglas Booth, Seána Kerslake, Brían F. O'Byrne, Théodore Pellerin, Yanic Truesdale, Hamza Haq, and Colm Feore. I caught this at Berlinale earlier in the year, and it's a solid film, an nice ode to writers and the mind it takes to be someone "extraordinary".

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Philippe Falardeau's My Salinger Year, from YouTube:

In New York in the late '90s, Joanna (Margaret Qualley) is a young aspiring writer who lands a day job at J.D. Salinger's literary agency. Her eccentric, old-fashioned boss Margaret (Sigourney Weaver) instantly assigns her to answer Salinger's voluminous fan mail, and Joanna struggles to find her own voice and figure out what kind of writer she wants to be. My Salinger Year is both written and directed by Quebecois filmmaker Philippe Falardeau, director of the films The Left-Hand Side of the Fridge, Congorama, It's Not Me I Swear!, Monsieur Lazhar, The Good Lie, My Internship in Canada, and Chuck previously. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Joanna Rakoff. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Mongrel Media will release Falardeau's My Salinger Year in theaters up in Canada starting November 13th this fall. No US release date has been confirmed - stay tuned for more. First impression?