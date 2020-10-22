Margot Robbie is a Fugitive Texas Bank Robber in 'Dreamland' Trailer

"If you see this woman - do not confront her!" Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for a drama titled Dreamland, from director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte (As You Are). A teenager's adventures as a bounty hunter takes an unexpected twist when he falls for a fugitive bank robber hiding out on his property. In Dreamland, Margot Robbie delivers a riveting performance as an outlaw during the Great Depression’s Dust Bowl who becomes involved with a young man as she seeks to evade the authorities. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and Brussels Fantastic Film Festival last year, and lands on Premium VOD this fall. Finn Cole also co-stars, with Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp, Garrett Hedlund, and Lola Kirke in this "beautifully shot coming-of-age story." Hot damn, this is a killer trailer! Totally love the vibe and the music and the setup and the feel of this whole thing. Don't miss out on this one.

Here's the first official trailer for Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's Dreamland, from Paramount's YouTube:

Two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie produces and stars alongside Finn Cole in director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s mesmerizing love story set amidst America's struggle during the Great Depression. Eugene Evans (Finn Cole) dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded, fugitive bank robber (Margot Robbie). Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he's ever loved. Dreamland is directed by American filmmaker Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, his second feature film after As You Are previously, and a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Nicolaas Zwart. Produced by Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie, Brad Feinstein, Rian Cahill, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. This first premiered at the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival last year. Paramount will release Dreamland in select US theaters starting November 13th, then on VOD starting November 17th.