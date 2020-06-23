Mark Dacascos Stars in Action Movie 'One Night in Bangkok' Trailer

"Its been a long time since I killed anyone." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for One Night in Bangkok, a hit man action thriller set in the iconic Thai city. It's the latest film from Thai action director Wych Kaosayananda (aka Wych Kaos) and is getting a direct-to-DVD release at the end of the summer. It's described as "a homage to Collateral, with a shocking twist," and the story follows an assassin who hires a cab driver in Bangkok to unknowingly escort him to each of his targets - five hits in six hours. Will they pull it off? Mark Dacascos stars as the hit man, joined by Kane Kosugi, Vanida Golten, Prinya Intachai, Sahajak Boonthanakit, and Julie Condra. This looks pretty damn cool, not only as a Collateral homage but as a hit man getting revenge the only way he knows how - taking out the bad guys. Check this out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Wych Kaosayananda's One Night in Bangkok, on YouTube:

A hit man named Kai (Dacascos) flies into Bangkok, gets a gun, and orders a cab. He offers a professional female driver big money to be his all-night driver. But when she realizes Kai is committing brutal murders at each stop, it’s too late to walk away. Meanwhile, an offbeat police detective (Kosugi) races to decode the string of slayings before more blood is spilled. One Night in Bangkok is both written and directed by Thai action filmmaker Wych Kaosayananda (also known as "Kaos" or "Wych Kaos"), director of many movies including Fah, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, Angels, Tekken: Kazuya's Revenge, 2 Guns: Zero Tolerance, The Driver, and Dead Earth previously, as well as Paradise Z also this year. Produced by Scott Clayton, Mark Dacascos, Wych Kaosayananda, and Adam Zachary Smith. Lionsgate will release Wych Kaos' One Night in Bangkok direct-to-DVD / VOD starting August 25th later this summer. Anyone want to watch this or not?