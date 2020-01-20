Mark Wahlberg & Alan Arkin in First Trailer for 'Spenser Confidential'

"It's time you tell me what's really going on here." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Spenser Confidential, the latest film from the actor-director team-up Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg (of Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, Mile 22). Based on the "Wonderland" book series, Wahlberg plays an ex-cop named Spenser, of course. Just out of prison and trying to escape Boston, he is sucked back into Boston's criminal underbelly when two Boston Police officers are murdered. He teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk, to take down some criminals in this Boston crime world action-comedy. Also starring Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Colleen Camp, Bokeem Woodbine, Michael Gaston, Marc Maron, Iliza Shlesinger, with an appearance by Post Malone. This looks like exactly what you'd expect from Peter Berg, which nowadays means some forgettable action nonsense. Berg keeps churning these out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Berg's Spenser Confidential, from Netflix's YouTube:

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That's Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he'll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser's old colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. Spenser Confidential is directed by American action filmmaker Peter Berg, director of the movies The Rundown, Friday Night Lights, The Kingdom, Hancock, Battleship, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, and Mile 22 most recently. The screenplay is written by Brian Helgeland and Sean O'Keefe; adapted from novel "Robert B. Parker's Wonderland" by Ace Atkins. Produced by Peter Berg, Stephen Levinson, Neal H. Moritz, and Mark Wahlberg. Netflix will release Berg's Spenser Confidential streaming exclusively starting on March 6th in just a few months. Interested?