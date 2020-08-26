Massive 10-Mintue Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for Nolan's 'Tenet'

"Every film you're trying to challenge yourself." Dive into an intense, mind-expanding 10-minute featurette for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, now playing in movie theaters around the world (but not yet in the US). This behind-the-scenes video originally played in front of the Inception re-release in theaters this month, before the world premiere of Tenet. Now it's available to watch online! The extensive (but mostly spoiler-free) behind-the-scenes look covers everything from production locations like Tallinn and Mumbai, to working with the actors, to working with cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema - one of the coolest. John David Washington stars in Tenet as "The Protagonist", with a big cast including Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, and Dimple Kapadia. This featurette may not change your mind if you're unsure about seeing this movie, but it'll definitely make you fascinated by the hard work that goes into making massive blockbusters with intricate action set pieces.

Here's the full behind-the-scenes featurette for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the exciting first trailer for Nolan's Tenet here, or the second trailer / final trailer here.

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Tenet is the latest movie directed by visionary British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, director of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Dunkirk previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan (himself). Produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan. Featuring cinematography by Hoyte Van Hoytema, and music by Ludwig Göransson. Warner Bros will release Nolan's Tenet internationally first, starting August 26th. It will then open in select US theaters starting on September 3rd. Ready to watch?