Max Harwood in Trailer for 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' Movie

"I want to be a Drag Queen… because it's all I ever dream of!" 20th Century has released an official trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie musical based on the beloved stage show musical that premiered in the UK on West End in 2017. This is a feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen. With the help of his mum and friends, he overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness to become a young drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie, with a full cast including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. This looks like an joyful, vibrant, and entirely extravagant movie with all the pride and pizazz of the stage show. Take a peek.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Butterell's Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, from YouTube:

Inspired by true events, New Regency's and Film4's Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the movie adaptation of the hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a "real" career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and all of his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is directed by British director / filmmaker Jonathan Butterell, making his first feature film after also directing the stage show and the taped version of the stage show previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Gillespie Sells & Tom MacRae, who also co-wrote the original musical for the stage. The musical is inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. 20th Century will release Butterell's Everybody’s Talking About Jamie movie in theaters everywhere on February 26th, 2021 early next year.