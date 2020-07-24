Max Zhang & Anderson Silva in Action Film 'Invincible Dragon' Trailer

"This dragon… how exquisite." Well Go USA has released the official US trailer for a martial arts action movie titled The Invincible Dragon, which originally opened in theaters in China last year. Martial arts superstar Max Zhang plays Kowloon, an eccentric police inspector renowned for his dragon tattoos and, legend has it, his childhood encounter with a nine-headed dragon. "A marvelous detective whose career is blighted by his impulsively violent behavior towards criminals, Kowloon is soon demoted and sent to work in a remote police station." After a series of murders of Hong Kong policewomen, Kowloon is invited back to crack the case – only to lose track of his colleague and fiancée in mysterious circumstances. It's described as "a darkly comic police thriller wrapped around a serial killer mystery, punctuated by a cheeky voice-over narration that adds a touch of the fairy tale to the gritty proceedings." Also stars Anderson Silva, Stephy Tang, Kevin Cheng, JuJu Chan, & Annie Liu. Looks martial arts action fun but nothing more than that.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Fruit Chan's The Invincible Dragon, direct from YouTube:

And here's an international trailer from last year for Fruit Chan's The Invincible Dragon, via YouTube:

When a brilliant but trigger-happy detective (martial arts powerhouse Max Zhang) is outsmarted by a serial killer, he pays a high price for his momentary lapse in judgment. Robbed of both his fiancée and his job, he soon spirals out of control and goes back to what he knows best: fighting. Unbeknownst to him, a serendipitous reunion with an old rival (Brazilian mixed martial artist Anderson Silva) may be the key to unlocking the truth about his fiancée's disappearance — and to apprehending the killer. The Invincible Dragon is directed by Chinese filmmaker Fruit Chan, director of many other films including Made in Hong Kong, The Longest Summer, Durian Durian, Dumplings, Chengdu I Love You, Don't Look Up, The Midnight After, Kill Time, Three Husbands, and The Abortionist previously. The screenplay is written by Fruit Chan and Kee-To Lam. This already opened in theaters in China last summer. Well Go USA will debut Chan's The Invincible Dragon in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 6th in the fall. Look good?