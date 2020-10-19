'Mayor' Trailer - A Darkly Comic Doc Saga About a Palestinian Mayor

"I feel jealous when I visit other cities." Film Movement has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Mayor, which has been winning a few awards at film festivals including the NEXT:WAVE Award at CPX:DOX Fest, and the Reva & David Logan Grand Jury Award at the Full Frame Documentary Film Fest this year. The film is a compelling and darkly comedic profile of the life of Musa Hadid, the charismatic mayor of the Palestinian city called Ramallah, who aspires to lead the city into the future. Filmed over 18 months, Mayor is aimed at Westerners, particularly Americans. Reviews praise the doc film as a "gripping" story of a mayor "whose job consists of the mundane tasks of running a local government mixed with the extraordinary circumstances of navigating the repercussions of a geopolitical conflict. A sincere tale of a public servant who's seeking to lead in a world that’s stacked against him." Sounds damn good, to be honest.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Osit's documentary Mayor, direct from FM's YouTube:

Mayor is a real-life political saga following Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Ramallah, during his second term in office. Surrounded on all sides by Israeli settlements and soldiers, most people in Ramallah will never have the chance to travel more than a few miles outside their home, which is why Mayor Hadid is determined to make the city a beautiful and dignified place to live. His immediate goals: repave the sidewalks, attract more tourism, and plan the city's Christmas celebrations. His ultimate mission: to end the occupation of Palestine. Mayor offers a portrait of dignity amidst the madness of endless occupation while posing a question: how do you run a city when you don't even have a country? Mayor is directed by American editor / producer / filmmaker David Osit, director of the doc films Building Babel and Thank You for Playing previously, and lots of other film work. This first premiered at the CPH:DOX Film Festival, and also played at the True/False Film Festival earlier this year. Film Movement will release Osit's Mayor doc in select US theaters starting on December 2nd this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website.