Meet a Time-Traveling Conquistador in Stunning First Trailer for '499'

"Do the traumas of the past remain with us?" Our friends at The Film Stage have released an official trailer for an indie film from Mexico titled 499, which was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. The was a part of this year's "Documentary Competition" section as a world premiere, which is only to describe the clever style and format - though it's clearly a fictional story (since conquistadors can't really time travel). Upon the 500-year anniversary of the Spanish Conquest, a ghostly Conquistador miraculously arrives in modern Mexico. As he journeys toward the capital city, he remembers events from his past while encountering the testimonies of real people, the survivors of contemporary violence. History and the present begin to merge, giving nightmarish reflection on the enduring legacy of colonialism in our world today. 499 stars Eduardo San Juan as the conquistador. This looks like much more than just an experimental film, a very poetic and haunting examination of history and how pain stays with us and never leaves. Worth a look.

Here's the first official promo trailer for Rodrigo Reyes' film 499, direct from YouTube (via The Film Stage):

Stranded in modern-day Mexico, a 16th-century conquistador starts a journey, visiting bereaved relatives of murdered activists, exploring haunting strip clubs, and traversing misty mountains. A narrator brings to life text from old diaries, as the time traveler crosses over dunes and through bustling cities, detailing accounts of how the Spanish dehumanized the societies with whom they met, and with what impunity they maneuvered and battled. There are hints of remorse over the violence they unleashed, but these are few and far between. 499 is directed by Mexican filmmaker Rodrigo Reyes, his second feature film after directing Lupe Under the Sun previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Rodrigo Reyes and Lorena Padila. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. The film is still seeking international distribution - no releases are setup yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?