Meet an Unconventional Vet in Trailer for Documentary 'The Dog Doc'

"They want to know how you made this dog better." FilmRise has debuted the full trailer for a fascinating documentary titled The Dog Doc, a new doc from producer / filmmaker Cindy Meehl. Called a maverick, a miracle-worker, and a quack, Dr. Marty Goldstein is a pioneer of "integrative veterinary medicine." By holistically treating animals after other vets have given up, Goldstein provides a last hope for pet owners with nothing left to lose. This film introduces us to Dr. Goldstein, and his unconventional methods, which may sound a bit ridiculous but they also may work. "By casting an intimate lens over this unique world, The Dog Doc shows the healing powers of wellness, compassion and hope." And for those concerned, the trailer has a clip where he explains: "Most of the animals have already had third, fourth, and fifth opinions. We are their very last hope." Most pet owners will do anything to keep their pets alive and happy. Looks quite good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cindy Meehl's doc The Dog Doc, direct from FilmRise's YouTube:

As a pioneer of integrative medicine, which combines conventional medicine with cutting edge alternative treatments, veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein has been called everything from "maverick" to "miracle-worker." Attracting four-legged patients from around the world, Dr. Goldstein's practice, Smith Ridge Veterinary Center, provides holistic care for animals after other vets have given up hope. In The Dog Doc, director Cindy Meehl, goes behind the scenes at Smith Ridge to capture the full drama of "Dr. Marty" and his colleagues' life-changing commitment to wellness and the astounding results they achieve. Filmed over a 2½ year period, Meehl's unobtrusive camera highlights the vulnerability of her subjects - canine and human - while tracking each animal's progress. The Dog Doc joins the touching stories of families with the hard science of integrative care. The Dog Doc is directed by producer / filmmaker Cindy Meehl, director of the doc Buck previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. FilmRise will release The Dog Doc in select US theaters starting on March 13th next month. For more info, visit the official website.