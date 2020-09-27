Meet Bio-Hackers in Trailer for Fascinating 'Citizen Bio' Documentary

"What does that mean for me to change my DNA, what does that mean for me as a human being?" Good questions. Showtime has released an official trailer for an intriguing documentary film titled Citizen Bio, examining the controversial world of "bio-hacking." This hasn't premiered at any festivals, but will debut streaming on Showtime soon. Citizen Bio follows the stories of four of America's most notorious biohackers and their relationships with Aaron Traywick, a self-proclaimed biohacker whose life took a tragic turn when he was mysteriously found dead in a float pod at a meditation spa at the age of 28 in 2018. Biohacking is the part of the new "do-it-yourself biology" culture, a growing biotechnological social movement, which involvements individuals developing their own methods for body modification or improving body functions. The film introduces us to biohackers and their experiments. A very captivating look at the pharmaceutical / medical industries and how new technology is disrupting / evolving this entire world. I'm definitely curious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Trish Dolman's doc Citizen Bio, direct from Showtime's YouTube:

Citizen Bio follows the stories of four of America's most notorious biohackers and their relationships with Aaron Traywick, a self-proclaimed biohacker whose life took a tragic turn when he was mysteriously found dead at a meditation spa at the age of 28. Following his death, theories began floating around the cause of death and whether it was linked to the potential groundbreaking treatments he was developing -- treatments that could have the power to disrupt the highly regulated pharmaceutical market… Citizen Bio is directed by Canadian doc producer / filmmaker Trish Dolman, director of the doc films Eco-Pirate: The Story of Paul Watson, Ice Girls, and Canada in a Day previously. Executive produced by Graeme Manson (co-creator of "Orphan Black"). This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Showtime will debut Dolman's Citizen Bio streaming starting October 30th this fall. Intrigued to find out?