Meet Dwayne Johnson as DC's 'Black Adam' in First Concept Art Teaser

"Now 5000 years later… I'm free." In addition to all the exciting new footage from Wonder Woman and Batman, Warner Bros has released an early promo teaser trailer for Black Adam at the DC FanDome event this weekend. They haven't filmed anything yet (delayed production start due to the pandemic) but they did cut together a motion-graphics trailer, featuring the voice of Dwayne Johnson, to introduce everyone to this character. The character was intended to originally be introduced in David Sandberg's Shazam! movie, but they decided to make another standalone movie to focus on Black Adam's origin story itself. Other DC characters, including the Justice Society of America, may factor into the plot of Black Adam. In addition to Johnson, the only other actor cast so far is Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. This is just a short teaser, but it's a cool way to tell the story of this big guy. We probably won't see real footage until next year anyway.

Here's the first concept art teaser for Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam movie, direct from DC's YouTube:

Dwayne Johnson is set to star as the DC Comics anti-hero in this film. Created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, the character is one of the archenemies of the superhero, Shazam and the nemesis of the Shazam Family. He is portrayed as a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation. Black Adam is being directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, The Commuter, and also Disney's Jungle Cruise previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel; based on the comic book & character created by C.C. Beck and Otto Binder. Produced by Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia; exec produced by Dwayne Johnson. Filming will begin this fall on the superhero movie. Warner Bros currently has Collet-Serra's Black Adam scheduled to open in theaters starting on December 22nd, 2021 next year. Thoughts?