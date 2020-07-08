Meet Mayor Michael Tubbs in Trailer for 'Stockton on My Mind' Doc

Upset the setup! HBO has debuted the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Stockton On My Mind, from award-winning filmmaker Marc Levin (Class Divide, Rikers, Chasing The Thunder). This was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring. Stockton On My Mind is a "hopeful and beautiful" portrayal of how Michael Tubbs, the youngest, and first African-American mayor of Stockton, California transformed a community through his love and radical imagination for it. With Tubbs' holistic approach to change, the city has become a kind of social policy incubator, using private and public partnerships to test methods of challenging the systems that create conditions of inequality and lack of opportunity. Yes, please. "Stockton On My Mind weaves Michael Tubbs’ story together with an extraordinary group of people living in Stockton, some of whose stories echo Tubbs' own experience, and many of whom are working alongside him to reinvent the city." Damn! Sounds like one hell of an exciting story to share with the world. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Levin's doc Stockton on My Mind, from YouTube:

Follows millennial mayor Michael Tubbs' personal and political journey and explores how growing up amid poverty and violence in Stockton, California shaped his vision for innovative change. At 26 years old and on the same day Donald Trump was elected in 2016, he became the youngest mayor of a major American city and the first African American mayor of his beleaguered hometown. Stockton was ground zero for the 2008 subprime mortgage meltdown and became the first major city to declare bankruptcy in the wake of the Great Recession. Now, Tubbs is launching some of the boldest social and economic policy experiments in the country in an effort to lift up his city of 300,000 residents. Stockton on My Mind is directed by award-winning producer / filmmaker Marc Levin, director of many docs including The Last Party, Thug Life in D.C., Soldiers in the Army of God, Protocols of Zion, Mr. Untouchable, Class Divide, Rikers, Chasing The Thunder, and One Nation Under Stress previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut Stockton on My Mind streaming starting July 28th this summer.