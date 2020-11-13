Meet Some Farm Animals - Official US Trailer for 'Gunda' Documentary

"This is a film to take a bath in – it's stripped to its essential elements, without any interference." Neon has released a new official US trailer for the festival hit Gunda, an experimental documentary film made by filmmaker Viktor Kosakovskiy. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and has stopped by numerous other fests including most recently the Montclair and New York Film Festivals. Gunda is an adorable B&W dialogue-less feature that focuses mainly on a momma pig named Gunda. Shot at ground-level to put you in the same place as the animals, the film looks at the daily life of a pig and its farm animal companions: two cows and a one-legged chicken. That's all there is to it - nothing but raw footage of these lovable animals running around all day. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix. And fellow filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson also loves it, providing quotes about how special it is. Meet the farm friends below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Viktor Kosakovskiy's doc Gunda, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the original promo trailer for Kosakovskiy's Gunda here, to see a bit more footage.

Where his prior film, the acclaimed epic Aquarela, was a reminder of the fragility of human tenure on earth, in Gunda, master filmmaker Viktor Kossakovsky reminds us that we share our planet with billions of other animals. Through encounters with a mother sow (the eponymous "Gunda"), two ingenious cows, and a scene-stealing, one-legged chicken, Viktor Kossakovsky movingly recalibrates our moral universe, reminding us of the inherent value of life and the mystery of all animal consciousness, including our own. Gunda is directed by acclaimed Russian documentary filmmaker Viktor Kosakovskiy, director of many docs including Belovy, Quiet!, Russia from My Window, ¡Vivan las Antípodas!, Demonstration, Graine de Champion, and Aquarela previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the New York, Hamptons, Montclair, Denver Film Festivals. Neon will debut Kosakovskiy's Gunda in "virtual cinemas" in the US for one week starting December 11th. Visit the film's official website.