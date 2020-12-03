Meet 'Stallone: Frank, That Is' in Trailer for Amusing Music Doc Film

"It was something I was born to do, and I was able for once in my life to be able to show people what I could do." Branded Studios has released an official trailer for a new Stallone documentary, but it's not about that Stallone, it's about the other one. Who, you ask? Well… it's time to find out. Stallone: Frank, That Is is an inside look into the fascinating life, career and survival of the most unknown famous entertainer in Hollywood. Frank Stallone has seen it all. Frank Stallone has done it all. But, who is Frank Stallone? You know the name, now discover the Grammy and Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, musician and actor who has been entertaining audiences for over fifty years, all the while living in a giant shadow. Often regarded as "Rocky's brother" and long living in Sylvester Stallone's giant shadow, Frank Stallone has spent more than 50 years carving out a career as a multi-faceted entertainer. This looks like such a fascinating and enjoyable doc about a unique and talented musician who isn't really famous… but that doesn't matter much.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Derek Wayne Johnson's doc Stallone: Frank, That Is, from YouTube:

Frank Stallone has remained one of the most versatile talents in Hollywood for over four decades. His music career has earned him three Platinum Albums, ten Gold Albums, five Gold Singles and seen him top the charts worldwide. His movie soundtracks have audiences across the globe gripped to some of the most iconic movies; including The Expendables 2, Rocky I, II and III, Rambo II, Paradise Alley, Over the Top and the Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive, which earned him Golden Globe & Grammy noms. All the while Frank’s on-screen career has seen him act in over 60 films and TV shows, including Tombstone and the cult hit Barfly. So why does Frank remain one of the least known famous faces in Hollywood? Find out as we go behind the scenes of Hollywood's elite, in this fascinating documentary, told by Frank himself and those that know him best. Stallone: Frank, That Is is directed by American filmmaker Derek Wayne Johnson, director of the doc John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs, and the films Within Us, Broken Blood, and Boogeyman Cometh previously. Branded Studios will release Stallone: Frank, That Is direct-to-VOD starting on January 19th, 2021 next month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's in?