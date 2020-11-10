Meet the First Human Clone in Teaser for Korean Sci-Fi Film 'Seobok'

"Why are you trying to protect me?" CJ Entertainment has unveiled a teaser for a South Korean sci-fi film titled Seobok (or Seo Bok), which is the original Korean name because it's the name given to the very first human clone. This action thriller tells the story of Ki Heon, a former agent from an intelligence agency who was given his last order to protect the world's first human clone Seo Bok. He must escort Seobok, who has never known life outside of the laboratory, to a safe place. Starring Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum in the lead roles. Gong Yoo explains: "The director told us to use Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise's relationship in Rain Man as our reference. In the movie, Seo-bok is constantly curious, seeing the real world for the first time, and Ki-hun becomes a little irritated by this." So far so good, it looks like a slick thriller. Have a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ posters) for Yong-Joo Lee's Seobok, direct from CJ Ent's YouTube:

Seo Bok tells the story of Ki Heon (Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who is terminally ill, given the task to safely transport Seo Bok (Bo-gum), who is the first human clone. Because the clone holds the secret to immortality, everyone is on the run to get their hands on him as to extract that secret. Ki Heon will do everything within his power to shield the clone from people with evil intentions. Seobok is both written & directed by Korean filmmaker Yong-Joo Lee, of the films Possessed and Architecture 101 previously, as well as the TV series "The Eccentric Daughter-in-Law". He explains: "The script began with my intention to write a story about human fear." The film is currently set to open in South Korea starting in December this year. No more international release dates for Seobok have been confirmed yet - stay tuned. Who's intrigued?