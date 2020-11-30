Meet the Tarahumara Tribe in Mexico in 'The Infinite Race' Doc Trailer

"Running is our resistance. Our resistance to imposition. It's a big part of our identity." ESPN has debuted an official trailer for the documentary titled The Infinite Race, the latest offering as part of their fantastic "30 for 30" series. It is a documentary based upon the reclusive Tarahumara tribe in Mexico, in what has become known as the greatest race the world has never seen. The story tells of a tribe in Mexico of born runners, who consider running a part of their culture. Most non-Mexican people first heard of them in the popular book "Born to Run, but their lives are now being threatened by invasive drug cartels. And, as seen in this trailer, they don't really consider the marathons as a part of their culture despite the international attention. ESPN keeps producing some incredible documentaries through "30 for 30", exploring fascinating areas of sports history and culture. This one looks like another that's worth a watch when it's available soon.

Here's the official trailer for Bernardo Ruiz's doc The Infinite Race, direct from ESPN's YouTube:

Ultrarunning has exploded in popularity over the past decade, in large part because of the phenomenon of the book Born to Run, which chronicles the tale of the Tarahumara, an indigenous community in Mexico who refer to themselves as the Rarámuri, famed for their legendary running ability, and their preference for running barefoot. In the aftermath of the book, international runners were inspired to descend upon Urique, a town in the basin of the Chihuahua’s rugged Sierra Tarahumara canyons, which subsequently became the site of a "bucket list" race for ultramarathoners. Soon, people all over the world were wearing barefoot-style shoes. Millions and millions of dollars were made – everyone profiting, it seems, except the Tarahumara. In 30 for 30's The Infinite Race, director Bernardo Ruiz explores what’s happened to the tribe that inspired so much of the ultra-racing craze. While the world has been running in their symbolic footsteps, the Tarahumara has continued to face existential threats from organized crime and drug cartels, forcing them from their homes and breaking apart their communities. The Infinite Race is directed by Mexican filmmaker Bernardo Ruiz, director of the docs Reportero, Kingdom of Shadows, and Harvest Season previously, as well as lots of other TV and doc work, including "Reportero" and "P.O.V." Produced as part of the "30 for 30" series. ESPN will debut Ruiz's The Infinite Race streaming starting December 15th.