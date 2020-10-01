Meet 'The Walrus and The Whistleblower' in Trailer for Activism Doc

"I am the creation that MarineLand hoped to never create. I am their worst nightmare." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an activism documentary titled The Walrus and The Whistleblower, made by Canadian filmmaker Nathalie Bibeau. The doc won the Top Audience Award at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Canada. Part-time mailman and ex-trainer at MarineLand in Niagara Falls, Phil Demers (follow him @walruswhisperer) is a whistleblower who's sued for $1.5 million for plotting to steal a walrus, starting a personal quest against the backdrop to end marine mammal captivity. "The Walrus and the Whistleblower is a stranger-than fiction tale that plays out against the swell of a paradigm shift in our relationship with animals. At its heart are questions of compassion for others, humans and animals alike, the nuances of all our stories, and the hills we are willing to die on." I almost always enjoy these invigorating activism docs, especially because they tell us the complete story, and give us more context than a news story. Have a look.

Here's the trailers (+ poster) for Nathalie Bibeau's The Walrus and The Whistleblower, from YouTube:

Part-time mailman and ex-trainer at MarineLand, the iconic aquatic amusement park in Niagara Falls, Phil Demers is known as the Walrus Whisperer on Twitter, with over 27,000 followers. At the heart of the movement to end marine mammal captivity, he has appeared on the Joe Rogan show four times, testified before the federal government, and is being sued for $1.5 million for plotting to steal a walrus. His is a story about the cost and courage of speaking out when you have nothing to lose. The Walrus and The Whistleblower is directed by Canadian filmmaker Nathalie Bibeau, making her feature directorial debut after working on the "Keeping Canada Alive" TV docu series previously. Produced by Nathalie Bibeau and Frederic Bohbot. This premiered at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival this summer, and played at Hot Docs as well. Gravitas will release Bibeau's The Walrus and The Whistleblower first in select theaters starting October 9th, then on VOD starting November 24th this fall. For more, visit the official website.