Megan Fox vs Lions in First Trailer for Action Film 'Rogue' Set in Africa

"Some lions go rogue… She likes to kill." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an action movie titled Rogue, the latest from director M.J. Bassett (Deathwatch, Solomon Kane, Silent Hill: Revelation). Megan Fox stars in this "explosive action saga" as a battle-hardened mercenary. As team leader O'Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue a hostage from captors in a remote region of Africa. But when the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O'Hara's squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels — and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter at a seemingly abandoned farm. Can they survive attacks from rebels and lions? This also stars Philip Winchester, Calli Taylor, Jessica Sutton, Lee-Anne Liebenberg, Brandon Auret, Adam Deacon, and Sisanda Henna. This looks especially bland and bad. As hard as she tries, Megan Fox just can't act - even opposite the CGI lions.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for M.J. Bassett's Rogue, found right on YouTube:

Rogue tells the story of a small mercenary unit of soldiers who have been engaged by the governor of an African country to rescue his daughter who has been kidnapped. This unit go in, there's more than one girl so their plan is immediately compromised, and then their extraction goes wrong. So, suddenly they find themselves on the run from the bad guys, looking for refuge in Africa, and come across an abandoned farm, or they think it's abandoned. While they're hunkering down they realize that the farm was used as a poachers' stronghold and a breeding place for lions for the hunting industry and the East Asian medicinal market. And though the lions seem to have escaped, there's clearly one still around. Rogue is directed by British filmmaker M.J. Bassett, director of the films Deathwatch, Wilderness, Solomon Kane, Silent Hill: Revelation, and Inside Man: Most Wanted previously. The screenplay is by Isabel Bassett and M.J. Bassett. Lionsgate will release Bassett's Rogue direct-to-VOD starting August 28th later this summer. Interested?