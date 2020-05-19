Mel Gibson & Emile Hirsch in Action Thriller 'Force of Nature' Trailer

"What do you think these guys want?" "I might have a pretty good idea." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for Force of Nature, an action thriller from filmmaker Michael Polish (Twin Falls Idaho, Jackpot, Northfork, The Astronaut Farmer, For Lovers Only, Big Sur), launching directly onto VOD services in June this summer. Yet another movie set during a Category 5 hurricane, but this time not a horror (like Crawl). A gang of thieves plan a heist during a hurricane and encounter trouble when a cop tries to force everyone in the big apartment building to evacuate. Emile Hirsch stars with Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, William Catlett, Tyler Jon Olson, Swen Temmel, & Rey Hernandez. The hurricane in this looks so incredibly fake, and the rest of it just looks so mediocre. Might be worth skipping.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Polish's Force of Nature, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

An edge-of-your-seat action-thriller that explodes during a violent Category 5 hurricane. As disgraced cop Cardillo (Emile Hirsch) races to evacuate an entire apartment building, he comes across Dr. Troy (Kate Bosworth) and her retired detective father, Ray (Mel Gibson). When a murderous gang of thieves arrives to rob a wealthy tenant, they must join forces to battle the criminals and escape with their lives before the entire city is deep underwater. Force of Nature is directed by American indie filmmaker Michael Polish, director of many films including Twin Falls Idaho, Jackpot, Northfork, The Astronaut Farmer, For Lovers Only, Big Sur, Amnesiac, 90 Minutes in Heaven, Hot Bot, and Nona previously. The screenplay is written by Cory Miller. Produced by Randall Emmett, George Furla, Luillo Ruiz, Shaun Sanghani, & Mark Stewart. Lionsgate will debut Polish's Force of Nature direct-to-VOD starting on June 30th coming up. Look good?