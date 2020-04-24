Mercenaries Stuck in a Never-Ending Stairwell in 'Black Ops' Trailer

"What was our mission?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted the official trailer for an indie action horror called Black Ops, which is the new release title – it's also known as The Ascent or Stairs. This originally premiered at Frightfest last year, and will be available to watch in June. Follow a black ops team who find themselves trapped in a terrifying, never-ending stairwell. Forced to climb or die, the group soon come face to face with their past sins in a desperate fight for survival. This stars Shayne Ward, Rachel Warren, Simon Meacock, Bentley Kalu, Samantha Schnitzler, and Toby Osmond. While it seems like a sci-fi concept, it leans way more into horror. There's creepy ghosts everywhere, and they're stuck because of some supernatural force wants to torment them. Maybe a bit too much style, and nowhere near enough substance.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Tom Paton's Black Ops, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Special ops squad "Hell's Bastards" are sent to infiltrate a civil war to retrieve intel. The unit soon find themselves trapped on a never-ending stairwell forced to climb or die. To survive, they must revisit their past sins if they ever want to get off. Black Ops, formerly known as The Ascent, is both written and directed by English editor / genre filmmaker Tom Paton, director of the films Pandorica, Redwood, Black Site, and G-Loc previously. It's produced by George Burt and Alexa Waugh. This originally premiered at the Frightfest Film Festival in the UK last year. Goldwyn Films will release Paton's Black Ops direct-to-VOD / streaming starting on June 12th this summer. For more info, visit the official website. Who's interested in watching?