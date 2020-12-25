Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from FirstShowing's Movie Lovers

Joyeux Noel! Gledelig Jul! Frohe Weihnachten! Mele Kalikimaka! From all of us at FirstShowing.net, we want to wish every one our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays! Whether you're in quarantine alone, with family or friends, or just your partner; or whether it's snowing or sunny, we hope you have a lovely weekend anyway. This is a year unlike any other before, and it has been tough on so many. I'm lucky that FirstShowing is still up and running, bringing you the latest updates, as we've been barely getting by with this unprecedented situation. But despite all of the hardship, all of the loss, our love for movies stays strong. Movies have been there to keep us distracted, to pass the time, to each us lessons, to give us some relief from the real world, to remind us of joy and love and adventure and travel and everything else good & bad. Stay safe, movie lovers. News and trailers always slow down during the holidays, but we'll be operating at full-speed by 2021. And soon enough the world will recover and movie theaters will safely re-open again.

Some fun holiday-themed tweets from our friends on Twitter to bring you good tidings during the holidays:

Now available to watch from Christmas Day: Patty Jenkins' sequel Wonder Woman 1984, available in theaters + on HBO Max to accommodate everyone safely at home. There's also Paul Greengrass' film News of the World, a western adventure starring Tom Hanks, now playing in select theaters; along with Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio finally arriving in US theaters. And of course Pixar's Soul is now available to watch on Disney+ and it's a must see. Next year's holiday line-up isn't fully confirmed yet, with only a few actual December releases set so far. Currently set to open in theaters December 2021: Steven Spielberg's update on the NYC musical West Side Story, delayed from release this year; Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4, currently set to open on December 22nd but we'll see if that changes; along with Mélanie Laurent's The Nightingale (delayed a year from this year) set during WWII starring both Dakota & Elle Fanning; finally Illumination's singing contest sequel Sing 2. Enjoy the holidays and any new trailers before the New Year.

Teaser image featuring a few Pixar-themed stockings hung by the fireplace - artwork from Pixar's Facebook.