Mesmerizing Trailer for Dystopian Sci-Fi 'LX 2048' with James D'Arcy

"Did you not think it was dangerous – playing god like that?" Quiver Dist. has released an official trailer for a peculiar, fascinating new sci-fi feature titled LX 2048, a new film from filmmaker Guy Moshe who hasn't made anything since Bunraku back in 2010 (remember that one?). The concept for this is very, very timely and a clear reference to what's going on these days. In the near future, the sun has become so toxic people can no longer leave their houses in daytime, and normal life is conducted mostly inside the virtual realm. Everyone is so depressed they're prescribed a drug called 001LithiumX (which was the original title of the film). Against this dystopian backdrop, a dying man seeks to ensure the well-being of his family, while coping with what it means to be human in this new reality. Starring James D'Arcy as Adam, along with Gina McKee, Delroy Lindo, Anna Brewster, and Juliet Aubrey. I love mega sci-fi concepts like this! And it looks like he got the world just right. This also looks scarily exactly like where out future is headed…

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Guy Moshe's LX 2048, direct from YouTube:

It is 2048. Mankind has destroyed the ozone layer to such a degree that normal human beings cannot be out in daytime. People spend their waking hours at night and almost everything is done inside the virtual realm. From work to school to socializing, most people just stay home and conduct their affairs from their VR designated spaces. Mental depression has become so prevalent that the entire population is required to take the state issued pill 001LithiumX. In this new world order, Adam Bird is a rare breed. Adam insists on waking up during the day. He insists on leaving his house and going to work in an office. He refuses to take 001LithiumX, fighting to stay human in a world that is rapidly transforming into the artificial. But things change when he discovers his heart is mysteriously failing. And with no possibility for an organ transplant, Adam is now scheduled to be replaced by a cloned upgrade -- an improved version of himself that will be supplied to his estranged wife as part of the Premium 3 government insurance plan. Spiraling out of control, Adam starts living on borrowed time, seeking to find a solution before his replica will be sent to raise his kids and replace his existence across the board. LX 2048, formerly known as 001LithiumX, is both written and directed by filmmaker Guy Moshe, director of the films Holly and Bunraku previously. Quiver Dist. will release LX 2048 direct-to-VOD starting on September 25th this fall. Who's interested?