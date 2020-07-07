Mesmerizing 'Valley of the Gods' Film Trailer Starring John Malkovich

"What is it to have all that power?" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for a strange indie feature titled Valley of the Gods, made by a Polish filmmaker named Lech Majewski. This first premiered at the Gdynia Polish Film Festival last year, and it screened at the Warsaw and Camerimage Film Festivals also in Poland. The film entwines Navajo lore with a reclusive trillionaire and his would-be biographer, creating a fascinating, mysterious and idiosyncratic vision of America. With three storylines following a middle-class writer, an eccentric trillionaire, and a struggling Navajo community under existential threat. Starring John Malkovich as Wes Tauros, and a main cast including Josh Hartnett, Bérénice Marlohe, Jaime Ray Newman, John Rhys-Davies, Keir Dullea, Saginaw Grant, and Joseph Runningfox. Whoaaa - this looks especially compelling and more than a bit trippy, almost like a Polish Jodorowsky film about America.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lech Majewski's Valley of the Gods, direct from YouTube:

It contrasts abundance and poverty through three separate storylines, featuring a middle-class writer (Hartnett), an eccentric trillionaire (Malkovich), and a struggling Navajo community. After his divorce, copywriter John Ecas undertakes the biography of the richest man on earth, who is dead-set on mining sacred lands for uranium. When modern advance runs afoul of long-dormant guardians from ancient legend, even the most unimaginable wealth may soon meet its match. Valley of the Gods, also known as Dolina Bogów in Polish, is written and directed by Polish filmmaker Lech Majewski, director of many films including Rycerz, Flight of the Spruce Goose, Prisoner of Rio, Gospel According to Harry, Angelus, The Garden of Earthly Delights, Glass Lips, The Mill and the Cross, and Field of Dogs previously. Produced by Filip Jan Rymsza and Lech Majewski. This first premiered at the Gdynia Polish Film Festival last year. Well Go USA releases Majewski's Valley of the Gods direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting August 11th.