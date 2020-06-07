Micah Lyons & Tom Sizemore in Trailer for Crime Thriller 'The Runners'

"Who are you?" "El Diablo." Uncork'd Entertainment has released the trailer for the indie crime thriller titled The Runners, co-directed by actors / filmmakers Joey Loomis & Micah Lyons (both of whom star in the film, too). When his little sister is abducted from a homecoming after-party in rural East Texas, Ryan is in a race against the clock to save her before she disappears into the underworld of sex trafficking forever. Described as a "white-knuckle action-thriller", this hasn't shown anywhere and is headed straight-to-VOD. The film stars Micah Lyons, Netty Leach, Joey Loomis, Tom Sizemore, Neal McCoy, Jason Peter Kennedy, Glenn Morshower, and Swayde McCoy. It looks so incredibly bad in every way - stay away.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Loomis & Lyons' The Runners, direct from YouTube:

After losing their parents in a car accident, Ryan must raise his rebellious teenage sister, Zoe. One night, Zoe sneaks out to a party and is abducted by a charming older boy who intends to sell her to the cartel for human trafficking. Now, Ryan and his best friend have just hours to track them down and save her before she is sold and dragged across the Mexican border, never to be seen again. The Runners is co-directed by actors / filmmakers Joey Loomis (making his feature directorial debut) & Micah Lyons (director of No Man's Land previously), both working together for their first time. The screenplay is also written by Micah Lyons. Uncork'd will release Loomis & Lyons' The Runners direct-to-VOD starting July 14th this summer.