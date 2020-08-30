Michael Gross & Jon Heder in 'Tremors: Shrieker Island' Official Trailer

"You don't know what you're up against…" Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for yet another direct-to-DVD sequel in the Tremors franchise (there's a Tremors franchise?) called Tremors: Shrieker Island. Believe it or not, this is the 7th (!!) film in the Tremors franchise, following Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell in 2018. The only reason we're posting this: because this one stars Napoleon Dynamite himself, Jared Hess, along with the original Tremors hunter himself, Michael Gross, who also appears in all six of the other Tremors movies. When a private island is infiltrated by Graboids, Ass Blasters, and Shriekers, two of the tropical island's nature preserve's top scientists recruit Burt Gummer, monster hunter extraordinaire, to eradicate the infestation. While there, Burt picks up a potential new protégé and encounters lost love. The cast includes Caroline Langrishe, Cassie Clare, Matthew Douglas, Sahajak Boonthanakit, David Asavanond, Jackie Cruz, and Richard Brake. Doesn't look that bad, but doesn't look that good either.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Don Michael Paul's Tremors: Shrieker Island, from YouTube:

When a group of wealthy trophy hunters genetically modify Graboid eggs to create the ultimate hunting experience, it isn't long before their prey escapes the confines of their small island and begin terrorizing the inhabitants of a nearby island research facility. The head of the research facility and her second-in-command Jimmy (Jon Heder) locate the one man who is an expert in killing Graboids: the one and only, and now reluctant, Burt Gummer (Michael Gross). Once on board, Burt leads the group in an all-out war against the larger, faster, terrifyingly intelligent Graboids and swiftly-multiplying Shriekers! Tremors: Shrieker Island, formerly known as Tremors: Island Fury, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Don Michael Paul, director of the films Half Past Dead, The Garden, Who's Your Caddy?, Kindergarten Cop 2, The Scorpion King: Book of Souls, and Bulletproof 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Brightly and Don Michael Paul. Produced by Todd Williams and Chris Lowenstein. Universal will release Tremors: Shrieker Island direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting on October 20th this fall. Anyone still into this?