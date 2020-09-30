Michael Shannon & Alex Pettyfer in First Trailer for 'Echo Boomers'

"We're not just stealing, we're sending a message." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie crime action-thriller titled Echo Boomers, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Seth Savoy. The title is another reference to Millennials, as the term "Echo Boomers" is a synonym for this generation. Disillusioned by a world where economic odds seem stacked against them, and based on a true story, the film’s protagonists form a crime ring and begin breaking into the wealthiest Chicago homes and taking what they want. Echo Boomers stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Michael Shannon, Alex Pettyfer, Hayley Law, Lesley Ann Warren, and Oliver Cooper. It's easy to spin this as a very negative, dangerous story of criminals, but it's really about people taking back what was taken from them. It's not a new "Robin Hood" story, as they keep it all for themselves, but the rest of this is actually a kick ass story of taking from the rich.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Seth Savoy's Echo Boomers, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Based on a true story, five college graduates decide the best way to get back at the unfair economy and live the life they've always wanted is to steal from Chicago's richest and give to themselves. Echo Boomers is directed by Cajun-American filmmaker Seth Savoy, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films (including Fight Night and Beyond the Bridge) and additional production work previously. The screenplay is written by Kevin Bernhardt, Jason Miller, and Seth Savoy. Produced by Lucas Jarach, Sean Kaplan, James Langer, Kelly Mi Li, Jason Miller, Mike D. Ware, Jeff G. Waxman, Byron Wetzel, and Matthew G. Zamias. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will release Savoy's Echo Boomers direct-to-VOD starting on November 13th this fall. Interested in watching?