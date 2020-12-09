Michelle Pfeiffer + Lucas Hedges + a Black Cat in 'French Exit' Trailer

"Do you know what a 'cliche' is…? It's a story so fine… that it's grown old in its hopeful retelling." Sony Classics has debuted the first official trailer for French Exit, a devious dark comedy from filmmaker Azazel Jacobs (Momma's Man, Terri, The Lovers) that premiered as the Closing Night Film at this year's New York Film Festival. An aging Manhattan socialite living on what's barely left of her inheritance from her rich husband moves to her empty apartment in Paris with her son and cat. That's about it, there's not much more to the plot than that. Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Frances Price, with Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots, Susan Coyne, Danielle Macdonald, Isaach De Bankolé, Daniel di Tomasso, and Tracy Letts as the voice of her husband (as the cat). I was hoping this might be amusing, but it just looks awful - so pretentious and snobby. Who wants to watch someone act this way to other people? Does anyone?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Azazel Jacobs' French Exit, direct from SPC's YouTube:

"My plan was to die before the money ran out," says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), but things didn't go as planned. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment found in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) and a black cat named Small Frank—who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances's dead husband. French Exit is directed by American writer / filmmaker Azazel Jacobs, director of the films Danger 44, Nobody Needs to Know, The GoodTimesKid, Momma's Man, Terri, and The Lovers previously. The screenplay is written by Patrick DeWitt, based on DeWitt's own book of the same name. This originally premiered at the New York Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Jacob's French Exit in select theaters starting on February 12th, 2021 early next year. Anyone interested?