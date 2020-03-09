Mi'gmaqs Fight Off Zombies in Red Band Trailer for 'Blood Quantum'

"Ain't nobody immune here but us!" Shudder has released an official red band trailer for a Canadian indie horror film titled Blood Quantum, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It also stopped by the Busan, Sitges, and Brooklyn Horror Film Festivals. Blood Quantum is the second feature film from director Jeff Barnaby (Rhymes for Young Ghouls), a Mi'gmaq native making films about and starring First Nation tribes in Canada. The dead are coming back to life near the Mi'gmaq reserve of Red Crow, except for its indigenous inhabitants who are strangely immune to the zombie plague. The local tribal sheriff rallies to fight off hordes of walking white corpses. The film stars Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon, Olivia Scriven, and Brandon Oakes. Beware the hungry undead.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Barnaby's Blood Quantum, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

The dead are coming back to life outside of the isolated Mi'gmaq reserve of Red Crow, except for all of its indigenous inhabitants who are immune to the zombie plague. Tribal sheriff Traylor (Michael Greyeyes) must protect his son’s pregnant girlfriend, apocalyptic refugees, and reserve riffraff from the hordes of walking white corpses. Blood Quantum is both written and directed by Canadian / Mi'gmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, his second feature film after making Rhymes for Young Ghouls previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by John Christou and Robert Vroom. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Shudder will release Barnaby's Blood Quantum in theaters in Canada only starting March 27th this month. It will also open in select US theaters soon after, then arrives on streaming later. Who wants to watch this?