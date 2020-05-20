Mind-Bending Teaser Trailer for Surreal Russian Sci-Fi Movie 'Coma'

"This world is made up of memories." What is this?! A trippy teaser trailer has debuted for a Russian sci-fi action thriller titled Coma, also known as Koma or The Coma. The film marks the feature directorial debut of a visual effects supervisor, which is why there are tons of crazy cool VFX shots in this. After a mysterious accident a young architect comes back to his senses in a very odd world. He must find out the exact laws and regulations of it as he fights for his life and keeps on looking for the exit to the real world. Starring Rinal Mukhametov, Lyubov Aksyonova, Anton Pampushnyy, Milos Bikovic, Konstantin Lavronenko. I love all the twisted, blended worlds and the way everything is frozen in mid-air. This is my kind of visually stunning sci-fi! Even if it looks a bit derivative, I can't help but say I'm more than sold. Have to watch this.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ intl. posters) for Nikita Argunov's Coma, from YouTube (via ScreenAnarchy):

And here's another full-length trailer in German for Nikita Argunov's Coma, also found on YouTube:

After a mysterious accident a young architect comes back to his senses in a very odd world. He must find out the exact laws and regulations of it as he fights for his life and keeps on looking for the exit to the real world. Coma, also known as The Coma or Koma or Comatose or Кома (originally in Russian), is directed by Russian filmmaker Nikita Argunov, a former visual effects supervisor now making his feature directorial debut after writing for and producing a few other projects previously. The screenplay is written by Nikita Argunov, Timofei Dekin, and Aleksey Gravitskiy. This initially premiered at the Flash Film Festival last year. And it already opened in Russia in January earlier this year. No official release has been set for the US just yet. Coma is already available to watch in a few European countries. Stay tuned for news. Who's interested?