Misel Maticevic & Sandra Hüller in First Trailer for German Film 'Exile'

"Where are you from again?" The Match Factory has debuted the first official promo trailer for the indie drama Exile, also titled just Exil. This is a German film produced and made in Germany, but it's directed by a Kosovan filmmaker named Visar Morina. The film just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and is playing at the Berlin Film Festival now, seeking international distribution at the market. The sweltering (literally) drama is about a Kosovan man who now works as a chemical engineer in Germany. He starts to feel discriminated and bullied at work, plunging him into an identity crisis. Starring Misel Maticevic and Sandra Hüller, along with Rainer Bock, Thomas Mraz, Flonja Kodheli, Stephan Grossmann, and Nicole Marischka. It's a complex, fascinating examination of how biased perspectives can warp the truth.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ promo poster) for Visar Morina's Exile, direct from TMF's YouTube:

Xhafer (Misel Maticevic), a 45 year old Kosovo-born pharmaceutical engineer living in Germany suddenly feels discriminated against and bullied at work because of his ethnic background. Every occurrence, every word, every gesture is taken as evidence. Do his colleagues simply dislike him? Or is there more to their hostility? Is this all in his mind or is it the actual reality? Exile, also originally titled Exil, is both written and directed by Kosovan filmmaker Visar Morina, his second feature film after making Babai previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, and Janine Jackowsk. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's also playing at the Berlin Film Festival this month. It releases in Germany this June. No other international release dates are set yet, stay tuned for more updates.