Morgan Saylor & Sophie Lowe in Trouble in 'Blow the Man Down' Trailer

"A lot of people underestimate women… That's why they get away with a lot." Amazon Prime has released an official trailer for a dark crime comedy titled Blow the Man Down, which originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. It also went on to play at the Toronto, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara Film Festivals, as well as AFI Fest. While grieving for the loss of their mother, the Connolly Sisters suddenly find they have a crime to cover up after unintentionally killing a drunken fisherman, leading them deep into the underbelly of their salty Maine fishing village. The film stars Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe as Mary Beth and Priscilla Connolly, with Margo Martindale, June Squibb, Annette O'Toole, Will Brittain, Gayle Rankin, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Looks like a Coen Brothers-esque crime caper from Maine.

Here's the first trailer for Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy's Blown the Man Down, from YouTube:

Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine's rocky coast. Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth & Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove's underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs' darkest secrets. Blown the Man Down is both co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Bridget Savage Cole (of the film The Distance Between the Apple and the Tree, plus a number of shorts previously) & Danielle Krudy (her feature directorial debut), working together for the first time. Produced by Alex Scharfman and Drew Houpt. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Amazon Prime will release Blown the Man Down streaming exclusively starting March 20th, 2020.