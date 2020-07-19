Mountain Girl Fights Back in Swissploitation Film 'Mad Heidi' Teaser

"I love the smell of cheese in the morning." Time to fight back against the evil "cheese-fueled machinery of hate"! It's all been there: Blaxploitation, Mexploitation, Sexploitation, Nunsploitation, Naziploitation. We think it's about time for the first Swissploitation film! Let's take famous Swiss mountain girl Heidi, cheese and the beautiful alps and combine them with Nazi gold, chocolate and Fondue. Add a few gallons of blood and lots of fun. That's Mad Heidi! From the producer of Iron Sky (Tero Kaukomaa), this faux-vintage action film introduces us to the "Swissploitation" subgenre by exploiting and exaggerating Swiss clichés in the best tradition of classic exploitation films. In Mad Heidi, the famous "Heidi" character – now grown-up – has to liberate Switzerland from a cheese dictatorship. No official cast has been announced, as the project is still finalizing funding to begin filming. If you want to support Heidi's fight, then join in and buy Heidi Bonds! Ha. This looks hilarious and of course the real Swiss government is afraid of it. Join the resistance.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ promo posters) for Johannes Hartmann's Mad Heidi, found on YouTube:

The Heidi story moved the hearts of whole generations around the world. But meanwhile Heidi has grown up, just like us. She ain’t no sweet little kid anymore. In the near future the world is sinking into war and chaos, but Switzerland has sealed itself off as an island of the rich. A despotic cheese magnate is ruling the country with an iron fist to maintain an artificial postcard-image of Switzerland. When Heidi is abducted by brutal government troops, she must defend herself and fight against the cheese-fueled machinery of hate. They will soon realize they just fucked with the wrong Heidi! Mad Heidi is both written and directed by Swiss filmmaker Johannes Hartmann, director of the doc film A Trip, Not a Tour previously, as well as a few other short films, now making his first narrative feature. The screenplay is co-written by Johannes Hartmann, Sandro Klopfstein, and Gregory D. Widmer. No official release dates have been announced yet - stay tuned. The film still needs your support - buy Heidi Bonds here. Mad Heidi is still in pre-production, using crowdfunding support to continue moving forward. For more details visit the film's official website.