Must Watch Nature Documentary Film 'My Octopus Teacher' Trailer

"I realized I was changing…" Netflix has released the incredible nature documentary titled My Octopus Teacher, and it's already available to watch streaming on the service right now. This groundbreaking, awe-inspiring film is about a South African filmmaker (named Craig Foster) who forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as she shares the mysteries of her world. He befriends this octopus from the Atlantic, and visits her every single day for over a year, free-diving without a wet suit or SCUBA gear to meet her. After capturing this footage, he spent years crafting a film and building a narrative to tell her story and how it impacted his life and his connection with other humans (as well as all animals on this planet). Thanks to Kottke for the tip, I just watched this and it is phenomenal - one of the best docs of the year. Absolutely amazing to see all this footage of him befriending this intelligent creature.

Official trailer for Pippa Ehrlich & James Reed's doc My Octopus Teacher, found on Netflix's YouTube:

In 2010, filmmaker Craig Foster began freediving in a cold underwater kelp forest in the Atlantic Ocean at the tip of South Africa. He started to film his experiences and, in time, a curious young octopus captured his attention. By visiting her den and tracking her movements every day for months, he won the animal’s trust. In the film, Foster describes the impact on his life of his relationship with the octopus. My Octopus Teacher is co-directed by doc filmmakers Pippa Ehrlich (making her directorial debut) & James Reed (director of the docs Jago: A Life Underwater, Rise of the Warrior Apes), making their first film together. This premiered at the Docs Against Gravity Film Festival this year. Netflix has already released My Octopus Teacher streaming worldwide starting on September 7th. It's already available to watch now. Interested?