'My Darling Vivian' Doc Trailer About Johnny Cash and Vivian Liberto

"They were besotted - my sweetheart, my angel…" Giant Pictures has released a brand new trailer for My Darling Vivian, a documentary film exploring the romance and embittered relationship between Johnny Cash and his lover Vivian Liberto. This was originally a SXSW Film Festival premiere, but it also played at numerous other festivals this summer after that one was cancelled. In My Darling Vivian, director Matt Riddlehoover traces the romantic, wrenching, and dizzying journey of Vivian Liberto, Johnny Cash's first wife and the mother of his four daughters. Produced by Dustin Tittle, the grandson of Vivian Liberto and Johnny Cash, the film has exclusive, unprecedented access to never-before-seen footage and photographs, as well as to Vivian and Johnny's daughters themselves. Meet the very first Mrs. Cash as her daughters — Rosanne Cash, Kathy Cash Tittle, Cindy Cash, and Tara Cash Schwoebel — share first hand, and for the first time, the entire story of love, isolation, fear, heartbreak, and survival. There is tons of home footage in this that makes it a very personal story about one family and their problems. Looks like a rollercoaster of a story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Riddlehoover's doc My Darling Vivian, from YouTube:

In 1951, Catholic schoolgirl Vivian Liberto met handsome Air Force cadet Johnny Cash at her local San Antonio skating rink. Their whirlwind summer romance lays the foundation for a feverish three-year-long correspondence while Johnny is stationed in Germany. Thousands of letters later, the two marry upon his return in 1954. By 1961, Johnny Cash is a household name, and perpetually on tour. Meanwhile, only two weeks postpartum, Vivian settles into their custom-built home in Casitas Springs, CA, with their four young daughters. Plagued by bobcats, rattlesnakes, all-hours visits from fans, and a growing resentment toward her husband's absence, Vivian is pushed to a near breaking point when she and her daughters are targeted by hate groups over her perceived race. In My Darling Vivian, we will meet the first Mrs. Cash as her daughters, Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara, share for the first time the entire story of love, isolation, fear, heartbreak, survival. My Darling Vivian is directed by American filmmaker Matt Riddlehoover, director of the doc Gaze previously, as well as the feature films To a Tee, Bookends, Scenes from a Gay Marriage, West Hollywood Motel, Paternity Leave, What's the Matter with Gerald?, and Strategy and Pursuit. This was set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this year, and also played at RiverRun, Denver, and Nashville Film Festivals. It already opened in virtual cinemas this summer. Giant Pictures will release My Darling Vivian on DVD/VOD starting December 8th. Visit the film's official website. Still interested?