Mysterious Art World Thriller 'Painter' with Betsy Randle & Eric Ladin

"The only part of you that will endure is your art – if you're good enough…" 1844 Ent. has revealed the official trailer for an indie psychological thriller called Painter, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Cory Wexler Grant. The film stars Betsy Randle as Joanne Marco, a wealthy art collector and benefactor. She discovers a young, unknown painter named Aldis Browne, and becomes obsessed with his success. When his first solo show is deemed a critical failure, he flees. But her obsession develops into a psychosexual relationship fueled by jealousy and delusion, and she lures him back. Co-starring Eric Ladin as Aldis, along with Casey Deidrick and Susan Anton. The cinematography in this is very sneaky, setting up additional eeriness in the composition. Along with the extra creepy, bombastic score in this trailer damn.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Cory Wexler Grant's Painter, direct from 1844's YouTube:

Joanne Marco, a wealthy art collector and benefactor, has been searching for an artistic genius. When she discovers a young, unknown painter named Aldis Browne, she becomes obsessed and determined to force his success. Joanne invites Aldis to move into her mansion where she can foster his talent. When Aldis’ first solo show is deemed a critical failure, Aldies flees the city. But Joanne lures him back with a frightening gift from his past. Painter is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Cory Wexler Grant, making his directorial debut. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1844 Ent. will release Painter direct-to-VOD starting on October 13th this fall. For more info, visit their official website.