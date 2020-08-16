'Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro' Lucha Libre Doc Trailer

"It's just a matter of time until he gets hurt badly…" Dread has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro, which isn't a cheesy horror film (as the title makes it seem), but rather a biopic doc about a Lucha Libre legend. But it isn't the most triumphant story… Nail in the Coffin offers a rare glimpse into the legendary career of wrestling icon, Vampiro, as he grapples with his demons and life after fame. This film is a candid look beyond the ring… "Unlike many professional wrestling documentaries before, director Michael Paszt has constructed a fascinating and heartfelt look at a wrestler who has overcome and continues to battle with physical injuries, sexual abuse, and drug addiction. Not to mention the wild stories of working for Milli Vanilli, and wrestling alongside the punk rock band The Misfits - Vampiro's stories are multi-faceted and completely enthralling." This looks tremendous. There's a quote comparing it to Aronofsky's The Wrestler, it has such a serious tone. I'm looking forward to watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Paszt's doc Nail in the Coffin, direct from YouTube:

Semi-retired professional wrestler Ian Hodgkinson reveals the harsh realities behind the glamour of being in the world of wrestling as the infamous "Vampiro" in this documentary feature. A Lucha Libre legend, Hodgkinson tells the astonishing story about his meteoric rise to fame in the 90's and how it almost killed him. Yet none of that was as back-breaking as his current life - working behind-the-scenes as the Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico City and also for Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, while simultaneously raising his teenage daughter Dasha in remote Northern Canada as a single parent. Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro is directed by veteran producer Michael Paszt, now making his first feature film after producing numerous other indie films and doc projects previously. This originally premiered at Fantastic Fest last year. Dread Releasing will debut Paszt's doc Nail in the Coffin in select US theaters starting September 4th, then on VOD starting September 8th coming soon. Who's interested?