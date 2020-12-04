Naomi Watts Befriends a Baby Bird in First Trailer for 'Penguin Bloom'

"You're still you, Sam." Roadshow Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for Penguin Bloom, a cheery drama made by Australian filmmaker Glendyn Ivin. This just recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and will be debuting on Netflix in January next month. The story follows a woman whose life changes after an accident while on vacation in Thailand. After returning home and struggling with her pain, the family takes in a stray baby magpie, naming it Penguin. Her recovery begins when she starts to care for the little bird and help it grow as well. The film stars Naomi Watts, along with Andrew Lincoln, Rachel House, and Jacki Weaver. I heard plenty of good things about this from TIFF this year, and I'm looking forward to watching this when it's out soon. Don't miss the uplifting true story of the Bloom Family.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Glendyn Ivin's Penguin Bloom, from YouTube:

Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts) a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her paralyzed. Sam's husband, (Andrew Lincoln), her three young boys and her mother (Jacki Weaver), are struggling to adjust to their new situation when an unlikely ally enters their world in the form of an injured baby magpie they name Penguin. The bird’s arrival is a welcome distraction for the Bloom family, eventually making a profound difference in the family's life. Penguin Bloom is directed by Australian filmmaker Glendyn Ivin, director of the film Last Ride previously, as well as lots of television work including episodes of "Safe Harbour" and "The Cry" most recently. The screenplay is written by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps, based on the book of the same name by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year. Netflix will release Ivin's Penguin Bloom streaming starting January 27th, 2021 early next year. Curious?