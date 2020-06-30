Nat Wolff Discovers He Has Powers in New Trailer for 'Mortal' Movie

"I don't care what he is. We need to get him under control." Signature Ent. has revealed the first official UK trailer for the action adventure superpowers movie Mortal, the latest from accclaimed Norwegian horror filmmaker André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe). Described as "Chronicle meets X-Men meets Thor," this "origin story" is about a young man, Eric, who discovers he has God-like powers based on ancient Norwegian mythology. Nat Wolff stars along with Iben Akerlie as Christine, a young psychologist trying to figure out what really happened when the authorities go after him. They both end up on the run, and Eric finally figures out who, or what exactly, he really is. The cast includes Priyanka Bose, Arthur Hakalahti, Anna Sedunova, and Per Egil Aske. This looks like Norway is trying (again) to reclaim its mythological heroes (mainly Thor) for its own tourism-as-cinema storytelling. Every shot looks gorgeous! Because Norway is gorgeous! Is anyone really excited about yet another superpowers origin story nowadays?

Based on ancient Norse Mythology, a young boy named Eric (Nat Wolff) must discover the origins of his extraordinary powers before he is captured by authorities hell-bent on condemning him for an accidental murder. A breathtaking and thrilling origin adventure story set in Norway. Mortal, originally known as Torden in Norwegian, is directed by acclaimed Norwegian genre filmmaker André Øvredal, director of the films Future Murder, Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark most recently. The screenplay is written by Geoff Bussetil, Norman Lesperance, and André Øvredal. Produced by Rory Aitken, John Einar Hagen, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Ben Pugh. This already premiered in Norway earlier this year. Saban Films will release in the US, but hasn't confirmed an exact date yet. Signature Ent. will release Øvredal's Mortal direct-to-VOD in the UK starting August 3rd this summer. Who's interested?