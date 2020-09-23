Nat Wolff is Norway's God of Thunder in Official US Trailer for 'Mortal'

"Sometimes bad things happen to good people." Lionsgate has debuted an official US trailer for the action thriller superpowers movie Mortal, made by Norwegian horror filmmaker André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe). Described as "Chronicle meets X-Men meets Thor," this "origin story" is about a young man, Eric, who discovers he has God-like powers based on ancient Norwegian mythology. Nat Wolff stars along with Iben Akerlie as Christine, a young psychologist trying to figure out what really happened when the authorities go after him. They both go on the run, and Eric finally figures out who, or what exactly, he really is. The cast includes Priyanka Bose, Arthur Hakalahti, Anna Sedunova, and Per Egil Aske. This trailer isn't as polished as the first UK one, but it's still a good tease. Is he the God of Thunder, or is he something else? That line about "bad things" is intriguing. Can't he use his powers for good? Perhaps he can.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for André Øvredal's Mortal, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can still watch the first UK trailer for André Øvredal's Mortal here, to see even more footage from this.

Based on ancient Norse Mythology, a young boy named Eric (Nat Wolff) must discover the origins of his extraordinary powers before he is captured by authorities hell-bent on condemning him for an accidental murder. A breathtaking and thrilling origin adventure story set in Norway. Mortal, originally known as Torden in Norwegian, is directed by acclaimed Norwegian genre filmmaker André Øvredal, director of the films Future Murder, Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark most recently. The screenplay is written by Geoff Bussetil, Norman Lesperance, and André Øvredal. Produced by Rory Aitken, John Einar Hagen, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Ben Pugh. This already premiered in Norway earlier this year, and opened in the UK earlier this summer. Lionsgate + Saban Films will release Øvredal's Mortal direct-to-VOD in the US starting on November 6th later this fall. Anyone still want to watch this?