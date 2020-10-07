Natalie Shershow in Coming-of-Age 'My Summer as a Goth' Trailer

"It's time to freshen things up a little bit…" 123 Go Films has released an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age film titled My Summer as a Goth, marking the feature directorial debut of young filmmaker Tara Johnson-Medinger. This first premiered a few years back at various regional film festivals. My Summer as a Goth is a coming-of-age story about the sometimes painful—often entertaining—search for identity and love in adolescence. It follows a 16-year-old girl who is sent to stay with her eccentric grandparents in Portland, where she falls for the beguiling Goth boy next door, Victor, and is transformed by him and his merry band of misfits in black. Starring Natalie Shershow as Joey, along with Jack Levis, Fayra Teeters, Jonas Israel, Jenny White, Carter Allen, Eduardo Reyes, Rachelle Henry, Lorraine Bahr, and Sarah Overman. This looks like harmless, formulaic coming-of-age goth fun about trying to find out how to fit in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tara Johnson-Medinger's My Summer as a Goth, from YouTube:

After the sudden death of her father, 16-year-old, Joey Javitts (Natalie Shershow) is sent to stay with her eccentric grandparents while her author mother promotes her latest novel. Joey promptly falls for the beguiling Goth boy next door, Victor, and is transformed by him and his merry band of misfits in black. Set in present-day Portland, My Summer as a Goth navigates Joey’s relationships with her new friends, her family and herself, and will resonate with anyone who survived the social alienation of adolescence—and that first summer heartbreak. My Summer as a Goth is directed by American producer / filmmaker Tara Johnson-Medinger, making her feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Tara Johnson-Medinger and Brandon Lee Roberts. This first premiered at the Northwest Filmmakers' Festival in 2018, and also played at the DTLA Film Festival last year. 123 Go Films will release Johnson-Medinger's My Summer as a Goth direct-to-VOD starting on November 11th this summer. Anyone into it?