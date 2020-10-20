Near Future Merc Thriller 'Rumble Strip' Trailer Starring Jack Littman

"This is the future… She's our secret, no one will know." High Octane Pictures has released an official trailer for a sci-fi action thriller titled Rumble Strip. It takes place in a near future when humanity has colonized other planets and destroyed all of Earth, but one corporation uses prisoners to mine and ship materials to the stars. The plot focuses on one ex-mercenary - when his love is kidnapped, he must save her from Earth's tyrannical leader, who he was also fathered by. It's written by, directed by, and stars Jack Littman. With a cast including Anna Khaja, Mark Adair-Rios, John Bader, & Paris Benjamin. It looks some friends made a film with absolutely no budget, which is not easy to pull off, but still seems rough around the edges. The final title card is rad, and the Mad Max-esque concept is cool, but not so sure this will be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jack Littman's Rumble Strip, direct from YouTube:

In the near future, man has accomplished two things: The colonization of distant planets and the total destruction of Earth. After a generation of darkness, plant life is finally returning. SPHERECorp., a group of disbanded government entities rose to power using the remaining population as prisoners to mine and ship materials to the stars. When an ex-mercenary’s love is kidnapped, he must rescue her from the last dictator on the planet Earth. Rumble Strip is both written and directed by American filmmaker / actor / singer Jack Littman, making his feature directorial debut. He also stars in the movie and composed the score. It's produced by Gregory Littman, featuring cinematography by Quinn Thomas Hellerman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. High Octane Pictures will debut Littman's Rumble Strip direct-to-VOD starting October 20th this month. Anyone interested in watching this movie?