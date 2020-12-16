Netflix Trailer for Norwegian Børning Action Sequel 'Asphalt Burning'

"Drive for love, Roy! Drive for love!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an action comedy film from Norway titled Asphalt Burning, which is the new English release title. This is actually the third movie in an action comedy, high octane car racing franchise from Norway called Børning - the first one (Borning: The Fast & The Funniest) opened in 2014, followed by Børning 2 in 2016. When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy (the main character from all the Børning films - played by Anders Baasmo Christiansen) accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his own runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany. "Børning 3 is mainly set in Germany, still focusing on car racing – high speed, fierce competition, with an exciting confrontation at the famous race track." Also starring Kathrine Thorborg Johansen, Ida Husøy, Otto Jespersen, Sven Nordin, and Trond Halbo. This looks like good-hearted racing fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hallvard Bræin's Asphalt Burning, from Netflix's YouTube:

Børning 3 is mainly set in Germany, still focusing on car racing – high speed, fierce competition, with an exciting confrontation at the famous Nürburgring race track. When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy (Anders Baasmo Christiansen) accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany. Asphalt Burning, originally titled Børning 3 for release in Norway, is once again directed by Norwegian cinematographer / filmmaker Hallvard Bræin, director of the first two Børning films previously, as well as a few docs, shorts, and other cinematography work. The screenplay is written by Christopher Grøndahl and Kjetil Indregard. This racing sequel originally opened in Norway in October, supported by the Norwegian Film Institute. Netflix will release Bræin's Asphalt Burning streaming (in a few countries) starting on January 2nd, 2021 just after the beginning of next year. Look any good?