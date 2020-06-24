Netflix's Collection of Quarantine Shorts 'Homemade' Official Trailer

"You are so close, and yet so far…" Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a new anthology feature titled Homemade, a collection of short films made by various filmmakers and celebrities from all over the world. We've already been featuring short films made at home by up-and-coming filmmakers (watch: It's Outside or The Follow-Up or Hangnail or the attic short) but this is an entire collection of shorts from professional filmmakers and top tier talent. All of these shorts, made by actors / directors including David Mackenzie, Gurinder Chadha, Pablo Larrain, Kristen Stewart, are made by the individual with their own equipment that they have at home. Including drones! There are no synopsis available for each short, but the footage in this trailer promises quite a diverse range of stories and ideas – from the mundane to the thrilling. Even some stop-motion animation! Available on Netflix at the end of June this summer. Might be cool to check this out.

Here's the official trailer for Netflix's Homemade short film collection, direct from YouTube:

Homemade is a collection of short films created by celebrated filmmakers around the world. Confined at home as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, filmmakers created personal, moving stories that capture our shared experience of life in quarantine. These films are a celebration of the craftsmanship of filmmaking and the enduring power of creativity in the face of a global pandemic. Homemade is a collection of short films directed by filmmakers including: Kristen Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty, Youth, Loro), Rachel Morrison (cinematographer on Black Panther), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water, Outlaw King), Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham, Blinded by the Light), Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience), Pablo Larrain (No, Jackie, Ema), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and many others. Netflix will release the Homemade selection streaming exclusively starting June 30th this month. Intrigued to watch?